IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Live Cricket Score, Latest Updates: IND win toss, opt to bowl

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 17, 2023 13:01 IST
Records At Stake

  1. David Warner is just 10 runs away from completing 1000 ODI runs against India. 
  2. India's first win against Australia in this series will be their first in 13 years. Along with this, the Men in Blue have never touched the 300-run mark at the Wankhede Stadium. They will certainly be eyeing that score if they bat first.
  3. Steve Smith is just 83 runs away from completing 5000 ODI runs. 
  4. Virat Kohli is just a century away from equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record of most 100s against Australia. Currently, he has eight centuries against Kangaroos and Sachin tops the list with nine against his name. 
  5. If Virat Kohli can score a total of 191 runs in this series, he will complete 13000 ODI runs. 

