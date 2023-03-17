IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Live Cricket Score, Latest Updates: IND win toss, opt to bowl

Rohit Sharma will be unavailable for the 1st ODI owing to personal reasons, and Hardik Pandya will be leading the side. KL Rahul will retain his place at number 5, and Pandya confirmed that Ishan Kishan will partner Shubman Gill at the top of the order. Shreyas Iyer was previously ruled out of the ODI series, and Suryakumar Yadav is expected to be slotted straight in the eleven.

For Australia, Pat Cummins will be unavailable owing to the death of his mother, and Steve Smith will lead the side for the entire series.