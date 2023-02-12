IND vs AUS: India release Jaydev Unadkat from squad for second Test, bowler set to feature in Ranji Trophy

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jaydev Unadkat released from squad

IND vs AUS: The Indian Cricket team on Sunday released left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat from their squad for the second Test against Australia. The Indian team won the first test by thrashing Australia by an inning and 132 runs and will face the Aussies in Delhi for the 2nd Test on 17th February. Meanwhile, Unadkat has been released to feature in the Ranji Trophy final.

The Indian Board released a statement and confirmed Unadkat's absence in the second Test. "The All-India Senior Selection Committee in consultation with the Indian team management has decided to release Jaydev Unadkat from India’s squad for the 2nd Test of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy," the Indian Board wrote.

The Board also stated that the left-arm pacer will head to play the final for Saurashtra. "Jaydev will now join the Saurashtra squad, which qualified for the Mastercard Ranji Trophy final to be played against Bengal from 16th February at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata," BCCI added. Unadkat was not part of the team in the opening match as India opted for two quick bowlers- Siraj and Shami.

