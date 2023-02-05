Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Another blow for Aussies as Josh Hazlewood set to miss Nagpur Test

Australia’s preparations for the first Test in Nagpur have suffered another major stumbling block as star man Josh Hazlewood is likely to miss out due to an Achilles injury in his left leg. The Aussies who are already without Mitchell Starc and likely to be without Cameron Green will now sweat to replace Hazlewood while Scott Boland is available in the helms.

"Not sure about the first Test. It's still a few days away but it's sneaking up pretty quickly. Second one is obviously straight after as well. So, we'll play it by ear over the next week and next few days and hopefully Tuesday goes well," Hazlewood said before Australia's final session at the KSCA Stadium in the outskirts of Bangalore on Sunday.

Aussies already without Starc and Cameron

On 31st January, the Australian team management ruled out Mitchell Starc who has been struggling with a finger injury while Cameron Green is unlikely to bowl in the Nagpur Test as he too is struggling with a finger injury. With both Hazlewood and Starc out, the responsibilities will lie on the shoulders of Pat Cummins and Scott Boland (if selected) while spinners will also be called into action big time.

WTC race going down the wire

Australia will play a four-match Test series against India which kick starts on 9 February at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. The series will have bearings on the World Test Championship (WTC) where both India and Australia are in pole positions to make the final in June while South Africa and Sri Lanka are also in contention with an outside chance if India fail to make the most of the opportunity.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

