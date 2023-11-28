IND vs AUS: Australia make massive changes to T20I squad ahead of 3rd T20I, two players fly back home

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australia

Cricket Australia (CA) has made quite a few changes to their squad for the remaining three T20Is of the ongoing series against India. The visitors have called back all the World Cup winners featuring in the series midway with two players - Steve Smith and Adam Zampa - already flying back home ahead of the third T20I set to be played today (November 28).

Meanwhile, rest of the four players - Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis and Sean Abbott - will return to Australia tomorrow after the third match. Interestingly, wicketkeeper Josh Phillippe and Ben McDermott have already joined the squad in India and are available for today's match in Guwahati. Also, Ben Dwarshuis and Chris Green will join the squad in Raipur for the last two T20Is of the series.

Travis Head is the sole player from the World Cup-winning squad left in the team for the T20I series even as he didn't feature in the first two matches. This makes it clear that the southpaw who won the player of the match award in semifinal of final of World Cup 2023 will take the field for the last three T20I after resting for a week or so. Australia are now left with only 13 players in the squad for the rest of the series while it is not clear yet if the players flying back home tomorrow will play today in Guwahati.

As far as the series is concerned, the fourth and fifth T20I of the series will be played on December 1 and December 3 respectively in Raipur and Bengaluru.

Australia's updated squad: Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott (withdrawn), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Chris Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (withdrawn), Glenn Maxwell (withdrawn), Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith (withdrawn), Marcus Stoinis (withdrawn), Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa (withdrawn)

