IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Australia might be forced to take field without their star pacer | READ

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy hasn't been going well for the visitors, the mighty Aussies. India thrashed Pat Cummins' side by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test played in Nagpur. With this thumping victory, the 'men in blue' are 1-0 up in the series and there are three more Test matches to be played in this series. India are the defending champions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and it will be an uphill task for the Aussies to outplay the Indian team and get their hands on the trophy.

As far as the Australian cricket team is concerned, apart from the spinning Indian tracks, they have plenty of problems to address. They have been plagued by injuries to their marquee players and this certainly has dented their hopes even further. The visitors fielded a decent playing XI in the first Test but they missed the services of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Cameron Green. The visitors were highly critical of the Nagpur pitch, but India ended up scoring 400-odd runs on the same wicket. Mitchell Starc was expected to return for the Delhi Test match, but it seems that he is still doubtful and might miss out on the upcoming Test match that is scheduled to start on February 17, 2023.

Ahead of the 2nd Test match Mitchell Starc said:

I am still lacking a bit of strength but I am doing everything I can to be available for selection. I'd like to be a little further down the road. I am not sure that we'll see conditions change too much as compared to the last match. The guys have discussed it. Judging by the last couple of days, the wickets out back are similar in many ways to what the centre is. I want to bowl normally how I do, but my finger is still lacking the strength I feel.

Starc injured his finger while fielding against South Africa in a Test match that was played in December 2023. It is being said that the 33-year-old pacer is doing everything possible to regain full fitness and go full throttle in the second Test match.

Australian Squad: Pat Cummins (Captain), Alex Carey (wk) Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Scott Boland, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Lance Morris, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, David Warner, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Steve Smith

