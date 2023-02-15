Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Spot-fixing allegations on Bangladesh team, ICC to intervene

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Members of Bangladesh women's cricket team in action

Women's T20 World Cup 2023: For the past few years, women's cricket has become extremely popular and has started to carve an audience of its own. After the success of the 2017 edition of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup, the popularity of women's cricket has skyrocketed and it has taken giant strides ever since. The current edition of the ICC T20 Women's World Cup is underway and it is expected to be a huge success.

On contrary to everything good that has been happening around the tournament, spot-fixing allegations have taken the world by surprise. Spot-fixing and Cricket have always had a love-hate relationship and matters surrounding the same issue refuse to die down. The 90s especially is remembered for how spot-fixing plagued cricket. As per a few reports, current Bangladesh player Lata Mondal was approached to spot-fix, an offer she later refused. Lata also went on and raised the issue with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). The BCB has taken strict action on it and has informed the Anti-Corruption Unit of the offer for spot-fixing in the T20 World Cup.

BCB officials while speaking to Bangladesh’s The Daily Star said:

Our cricketer, Lata Mondal who is in the World Cup squad was approached for spot-fixing and she immediately reported it to the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU). The proceedings of this matter will be handled by the ACU as we do not have any jurisdiction over these matters. We are aware of it, but yes, predominantly, it is the ACU who will look into this matter.

Lata Mondal happens to be an all-rounder who is a crucial member of the Bangladesh squad. In the ongoing T20 World Cup, things have started pretty badly for Bangladesh. In their opening game, they lost to their Asian counterpart Sri Lanka by a margin of seven wickets and then they were defeated by Australia by a margin of eight wickets.

