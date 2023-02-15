End of road for Shikhar Dhawan? Indian opener gives 'MASSIVE' statement on his future

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shikhar Dhawan on his future

Shikhar Dhawan currently finds himself in a rough patch, India's swashbuckler and Mr. dependant in ICC events is currently struggling and there are no doubts about it. The euphoric rise of youngsters like Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan has done no good for left-handed batter Dhawan either. Dhawan's fortune has been such that he finds himself out of the team and out of contention for the ODI World Cup in less than 3 months after captaining the side.

Undoubtedly, Shikhar is one of the finest openers India has ever produced and when things boil down to ICC events, Dhawan is a different beast. Following a lean patch in recent times, the Punjab Kings skipper was dropped from the ODI team in December. India played three ODI matches against Bangladesh and Dhawan was not even included in the squad. After India's debacle in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, the Indian team has started to prefer youngsters in their quest to set a new template and Dhawan certainly ain't fitting the bill. The India opener has finally decided to address the conundrum around his future.

Shikhar Dhawan while speaking to PTI said:

They (ups and downs) are part of life. With time, with experience, you learn how to handle them with ease. I find a lot of strength in me. I did my best. If somebody is doing better than my best, that is fine. That is why that person is there and I am not there. I am very happy and content wherever I am. I make sure my process goes on strong. Of course, there is always a chance of me coming back to the side. If it comes it is good, if it doesn't come that is also good. I have achieved a lot and I am happy with that. Whatever has to come will come. I don't get desperate about it.

Soon after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup, the southpaw led the blue brigade against the Kiwis in New Zealand in the absence of Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul. Gill was included in the side after the management dropped Dhawan and the opener has never looked back ever since. The Punjab-based batsman has amassed four hundred including a double hundred in his last seven innings.

(Inputs from PTI)

