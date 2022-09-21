IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah deserves some more recovery time feels Hardik Pandya

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Hardik Pandya and Jasprtit Bumrah celebrate a fall of wicket

IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: It was carnage, absolute carnage from the Aussies in the series opener of the three-match T20I series that is currently underway. An injury-plagued Australian team pulled off a miraculous chase leaving the men in blue stunned. On a batting-friendly pitch at Mohali, India had amassed a total of 208/6 by the end of 20 overs. But once Australia started their innings, they made a complete mockery out of a total that certainly didn't look that easy to chase.

Apart from Axar Patel, every bowler was smacked for runs and registered an economy over 10. That sums up the story of India's bowling in the first T20I against World Champions Australia. To add more salt to the injury, it was the display of sloppy fielding from the Indian team that cost them the game. Suddenly, there is a lot of conjecture around Bumrah's fitness and the latest developments in his recovery process. As of now, without Jasprit Bumrah the Indian bowling looks timid and the pace attack is in dire need of some firepower. The Mumbai Indians stalwart has remained out of the game for some time now as he was nursing a back injury. Bumrah who has been included in the World Cup squad was rested in the first T20I against Australia. Now Hardik Pandya has opened up on the pacer and has said that the team will not pressurize Bumrah to return and will be given ample amount of time to get ready before the World Cup.

Hardik further said:

Jasprit not being there obviously makes a big difference. He is coming back after an injury, he needs to get enough time to kind of come back and may not put a lot of pressure on himself. We all know what he brings to the table and how important he is to us. There will be concerns here and there (about bowling) which is fine. We got to trust our boys.

The Gujarat Titans skipper who was also plagued by major injury concerns has announced his return to the Indian setup in style. Hardik Pandya gives an immense amount of balance to the team and in the 1st T20I, he did exactly what the doctor had ordered. Pandya ended up scoring 71* off 30 deliveries which propelled India's score to 208/6 by the end of 20 overs.

