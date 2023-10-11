IND vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma breaks Chris Gayle's all-time record for most international sixes

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma vs Afghanistan in CWC 2023 in Delhi

Rohit Sharma entered the record books as he broke Chris Gayle's record for the most international sixes during India's ICC World Cup 2023 clash against Afghanistan on Wednesday, October 11. Rohit pulled off a quick 30-ball fifty while chasing a 273-run target and set up a new world record after smashing his third six of the game during the eighth over.

The Indian skipper needed only three sixes to surpass Gayle's tally of 553 international sixes. Rohit started aggressively to put India ahead in the game at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium and also completed 1000 runs in the ODI World Cup record. He broke Gayle's record for sixes with a huge six over deep mid-wicket on Naveen ul-Haq's delivery.

Most sixes in international cricket:

Rohit Sharma - 555 sixes in 473 innings Chris Gayle - 553 sixes in 551 innings Shahid Afridi - 476 sixes in 508 innings Brendon McCullum - 398 sixes in 474 innings Martin Guptill - 383 sixes in 402 sixes

India playing XI - Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Afghanistan playing XI - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

