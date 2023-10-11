IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma's record-shattering hundred takes him past Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma vs Afghanistan in WC 2023 in Delhi on October 11

Rohit Sharma pulled off a record-laden century against Afghanistan in the ICC World Cup 2023 at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, October 11. Rohit broke Sachin Tendulkar's major record for most centuries in the ODI World Cup history by bringing his seventh hundred and also surpassed Kapil Dev to register the fastest ODI World Cup century for India.

Rohit smashed a 62-ball hundred to break Kapil's 72-ball century record which he achieved against Zimbabwe during the 1983 World Cup in England. The Indian skipper's 31st ODI hundred also put India in a comfortable position while chasing a tough 273-run target against Afghanistan in their second World Cup 2023 game.

India playing XI - Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Afghanistan playing XI - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

More to follow...

