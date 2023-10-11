Wednesday, October 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma's record-shattering hundred takes him past Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev

IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma's record-shattering hundred takes him past Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev

Rohit Sharma smashed his seventh ODI World Cup century to break Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record for most centuries and also surpassed the legendary Kapil Dev in the record for the fastest ODI World Cup hundred by an Indian cricketer.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 11, 2023 19:55 IST
Rohit Sharma vs Afghanistan in WC 2023 in Delhi on October
Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma vs Afghanistan in WC 2023 in Delhi on October 11

Rohit Sharma pulled off a record-laden century against Afghanistan in the ICC World Cup 2023 at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, October 11. Rohit broke Sachin Tendulkar's major record for most centuries in the ODI World Cup history by bringing his seventh hundred and also surpassed Kapil Dev to register the fastest ODI World Cup century for India.

Rohit smashed a 62-ball  hundred to break Kapil's 72-ball century record which he achieved against Zimbabwe during the 1983 World Cup in England. The Indian skipper's 31st ODI hundred also put India in a comfortable position while chasing a tough 273-run target against Afghanistan in their second World Cup 2023 game.

India playing XI - Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Afghanistan playing XI - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Related Stories
Afghan pair of Azmatullah, Hasmatullah rewrite history books with record stand against India

Afghan pair of Azmatullah, Hasmatullah rewrite history books with record stand against India

World Cup: Afghanistan cricketers wear black armbands to mourn lives lost following earthquake

World Cup: Afghanistan cricketers wear black armbands to mourn lives lost following earthquake

IND vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma breaks Chris Gayle's record for most international sixes

IND vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma breaks Chris Gayle's record for most international sixes

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News