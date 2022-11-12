Impossible for one man or woman to do the whole job: Buttler on format specific coaches

Follow us on Image Source : AP Jos Buttler | File Photo

Jos Buttler feels that it is too much for a single man or woman to coach a team across formats, and like England, other teams should also try out different coaches for different formats.

Currently, England have Brendon McCullum at the helm of Test cricket and Matthew Mott as the coach of their white-ball side. In India, where Rahul Dravid is in charge, it is believed that communication becomes confusing with different coaches for white-ball and red-ball cricket. Asked about the need of having separate coaches, Buttler was very clear about his stance.

"Yeah, I certainly see that as a possibility. I think the nature of the schedule of English cricket makes it near enough impossible for one man or woman to do the whole job," Buttler said ahead of the T20 World Cup final. He then elaborated on why he feels the necessity for having two men at the helm.

The Packed Schedule

"I think we play so much cricket and have so much travelling and time away, I think that's sort of become untenable really to have one coach." Buttler feels other teams should seriously look at exploring different coaches' options. Yeah, it's certainly something I think other teams may look at. It seems to be working well so far for English cricket, and hopefully, that will obviously continue," Buttler said.

"I think even when sort of one person was in charge, you were sort of seeing them having to miss certain series or one of the assistants taking over for a little bit." Buttler is very sure that if players know who all are in charge, it brings stability.

"Certainly in terms of the stability of the groups, I think it's a real plus that we know exactly who our coaching staff is, who our head coach is, and they have full ownership over that team," added Jos.

England defeated India by 10 wickets to book a seat against Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

(Inputs PTI)

