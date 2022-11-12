Saturday, November 12, 2022
     
  5. Robin Uthappa bats for Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi and Umran Malik's inclusion in Team India

There are a few gaps to fill in T20 cricket as far as finishers are concerned and they may have to look to the future in that sense: Robin Uthappa

Kartik Mehindru Edited By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Published on: November 12, 2022 11:54 IST
Sanju Samson | File Photo
Former Indian player Robin Uthappa is of the view that it's time to bring in the next generation of Indian cricketers and give them ample opportunities to succeed. England knocked India out of the T20 World Cup by crushing them by 10 wickets.

Uthappa, who played a key role in helping India to their only T20 World Cup title in 2007, said a host of batters with little international experience should be given more opportunities to earn a spot in the eleven ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup being hosted jointly by the West Indies and the United States.

"There's certainly room for youngsters now," Uthappa wrote in his column for ICC. "There are a few gaps to fill in T20 cricket as far as finishers are concerned and they may have to look to the future in that sense," opined the veteran cricketer, who also had a long stint with IPL side Chennai Super Kings.

Uthappa said he would like to see Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi be given more opportunities. The duo is among the highest scorers in the most recent edition of the Indian Premier League. "I'd love to see Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi in this side. They are both very exciting, very good young players," said Uthappa.

On the bowling front, Uthappa wants to see inexperienced bowlers be given more opportunities ahead of the next T20 World Cup, although he doesn't expect drastic changes in the team profile prior to the start of the 50-over World Cup in India next year.

"On the bowling side, I'd like to see Umran Malik and Deepak Hooda get an opportunity," he noted. "That said I don't think there will be too many changes in personnel for the 2023 Cricket World Cup on home soil," he said.

Also Read: Horrifying details regarding alleged sexual assault by Gunathilaka out; forcefully choked victim

India will next face New Zealand in a 3-match T20I series, where Hardik Pandya will lead the outfit. 

(Inputs IANS)

