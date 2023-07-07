'If they don't want it, what can we do' - BCB president requests Tamim Iqbal to reconsider retirement decision

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Tamim Iqbal during a press conference on July 6

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan has requested Tamim Iqbal to reconsider his retirement decision and return to the team ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 on July 6. Nazmul revealed that Tamim's decision came as a surprise to him and the board as there was no indication or hint from the player.

Tamim shocked Bangladesh cricket as he announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Thursday. With the ODI World Cup only months away, it came as a big blow to fans and the cricket board. Board members held an emergency meeting on Thursday night in Dhaka to request Tamim to reconsider his decision.

Nazmul revealed that he spoke with Tamim about the squad prior to the player's press conference on Thursday and said that he had regular communication with the legendary opener as well.

"The reason why we sat today is that suddenly we have seen that Tamim announced in the media that he retired. It was totally unexpected for us because we have had regular communication... and because he was the ODI skipper, even three days back we spoke with him about the squad and even today I have spoken with him," Nazmul told reporters on Thursday.

"I did not have any clue that this kind of decision can come. I have spoken with him personally about his future and he said that he will play till the next Champions Trophy later he spoke about World Cup captaincy with Jalal bhai (BCB cricket operation chairman) and I told him that he is the captain."

Nazmul also added that the player is not responding to his calls since announcing his retirement and then contacted Tamim's brother Nafees Iqbal who is the manager of the Bangladesh cricket team. He further revealed that the board is hoping to sort out any issues with Tamim as their skipper stepping away during World Cup year is not a good sign.

