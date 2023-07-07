ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Live Streaming in India: When and where to watch SL vs WI on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shai Hope against Oman in the last match

West Indies (WI) will take on high-flying Sri Lanka (SL) in their last ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 at Harare Sports Club on Friday, July 7. Sri Lanka have been the dominant performer in the tournament and were the first team to seal the World Cup spot. They beat Zimbabwe by nine wickets in their last game to confirm their top spot in Super Six round table.

On the other hand, West Indies suffered heartbreaking defeats against Scotland and Netherlands which ended their hopes for World Cup qualification. West Indies beat Oman in their last game and have won three of their last five ODI encounters against Sri Lanka.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of Sri Lanka vs West Indies in India:

When is Sri Lanka vs West Indies ODI match?

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Qualifier ODI match will be played on Friday, July 7

At what time does SL vs WI match begin?

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Qualifier ODI match will begin at 9:00 AM Local Time (Harare) and 12:30 PM IST

Where is the SL vs WI ODI match being played?

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Qualifier ODI match will be played at Harare Sports Club, Harare

Where can you watch SL vs WI ODI match on TV in India?

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Qualifier ODI match can be watched on Star Sports Network (SS2 SD+HD).

Where can you watch SL vs WI ODI match online in India?

One can watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies Qualifier ODI match online on the Disney+ HotStar and FanCode.

SL vs WI Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Chamika Karunaratne

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Kevin Sinclair, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Jason Holder, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks

