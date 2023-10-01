ICC World Cup 2023: Dale Steyn names five fast bowlers to watch out for, leaves Jasprit Bumrah out

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Dale Steyn and Jasprit Bumrah

ICC World Cup 2023: South African legend Dale Steyn has picked five fast bowlers to watch out for in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023. The Proteas star named the speedsters "who could do some damage at the 2023 World Cup." However, he left out India's big gun Jasprit Bumrah from the five-men list.

The ICC World Cup is at the door as all the teams are preparing for the event through warm-up games in three different locations. Mitchell Starc recently picked a hat-trick in Australia's washed-out game against Netherlands and Jasprit Bumrah has also impressed many on his cricket comeback. However, Steyn did not name any of the two bowlers in his speedsters to watch out for list. Instead, he named Mohammed Siraj among those bowlers.

Steyn's five bowlers to watch out for

The Proteas star named Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, South Africa's Kagiso Rabada, New Zealand's Trent Boult, England's Mark Wood and India's Mohammed Siraj as the bowlers to watch out for. He also predicted Boult to pick the most wickets in the tournament.

Steyn also sent a warning to India captain Rohit Sharma when he named Shaheen Afridi as a threat in the World Cup. While naming the Pakistan bowler in his list, the Proteas star said, "Rohit, watch your pads." Notably, Rohit and Shaheen have faced each other three times in ODIs. Both have had thrilling memories of the face-offs. Shaheen has bowled 42 balls to the Indian captain, who has scored 33 runs while getting out once.

Shaheen is Pakistan's big hope in the World Cup. England's Mark Wood is an express pace bowler with his ability to clock 150kmph troubling the batters. Trent Boult has returned to the Kiwis squad after previous opting out from the central contract. Kagiso Rabada saw a dip in his form but managed to pick up seven wickets in the three-match ODI series against Australia.

