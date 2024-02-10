Uday Saharan's India U19 team 'aims to create a legacy to inspire next generation'

Follow us on Image Source : UDAY SAHARAN/INSTAGRAM India U19 team.

The ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 is about to reach its crescendo. Five-time winners, India and three-time champions Australia are set to square off against each other in the summit clash of the tournament on Sunday, February 11 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

Both teams are carrying an undefeated streak and, hence the finale is bound to be gripping. The India captain, Uday Saharan realises that his team is carrying "the dreams of a billion hearts" and "aims to create a legacy that inspires the next generation".

"As we approach the World Cup final, we carry the dreams of a billion hearts on our shoulders. Our journey has been a testament to our hard work, unity, and love for the game," Saharan told ICC.

"In this final battle, we aim to create a legacy that inspires the next generation. It's not just a game; it's a chance to etch our names in history.

"Right from our first game, we have played with passion, determination, and a belief that we will get the coveted title home. In the final, against Australia, it is going to be no different as we go one step closer to defending the title successfully. Together, as one team, one nation, we march into the final, ready to seize our moment and make India proud.

"As a captain, I couldn’t have asked for anything more from my team as we stand at the cusp of creating history," he added.

On the other hand, the Australian captain, Hugh Weibgen is no less spirited and wants to utilise the opportunity to make the "coaches as well as family and friends extremely proud."

"We're really pleased to have made it through to the final after a close game against Pakistan and we can't wait to take on India in Sunday's final," Weibgen told ICC.

"The whole squad has done a terrific job throughout the tournament, and it would mean so much to us as a group to lift the trophy on Sunday. This is an opportunity to make our coaches as well as family and friends extremely proud. They have helped and supported us along the journey.

"India have obviously also had an outstanding tournament so far and are a class team. We're expecting they will provide a challenge for us, and we are looking forward to it," he added.