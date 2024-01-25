ICC Test Rankings: Rohit Sharma out of top 10, India's tormentor in finals Travis Head gains big

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma was on the receiving end in the ICC Test Rankings owing to Travis Head's rise

The ICC updated its latest rankings which saw the Player of the Final in both the World Test Championship and World Cup last year Travis Head surge up by seven places to be in the top five for the Test batters. Head, who had a rather quiet series by his standards against Pakistan, stormed back into form with a match-winning 119 against the West Indies after Australia found themselves amidst a batting collapse. Head's knock helped his side take a 94-run lead, which proved to be decisive in the end for Australia eventually.

Head climbed to No.5 which meant that former Pakistan captain Babar Azam dropped a couple of places to No.10 and former India captain Virat Kohli moved down by a place to No. 7. Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who had scores of 5, 0, 39 and 16* in the four innings against South Africa in two Tests, also dropped one place and hence found himself out of the top 10 at No 11.

Among other players to face a fall was the West Indies captain who suffered a drop of four places while the now-retired David Warner was down by a couple of places. Australian wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey too was down by three places in the batting list.

Among bowlers, it was contrasting results for Australian quicks Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. While Hazlewood rose by three places to No.4 owing to 9-wicket haul in the first Test in Adelaide against the West Indies, left-arm pacer Josh Hazlewood dropped down by a couple of spots to No 11, hence out of the top 10. Hazlewood's resurgence meant the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Ollie Robinson and James Anderson all slipped by one place each but remained in the top 10.

Starc also dropped out of the top 10 in the all-rounder's list with England's Chris Woakes returning to the 10th place.