ICC T20I Rankings: Finn Allen, Rinku Singh and Rohit Sharma make gigantic gains; Ruturaj Gaikwad out of top 10

Finn Allen and Rohit Sharma smashed centuries in T20Is last week while Rinku Singh is proving to be a phenomenal addition to the Indian team in the format

The best performers in the New Zealand vs Pakistan and India vs Afghanistan series were rewarded in the ICC's latest T20I rankings. Finn Allen, who smashed a record-breaking 62-ball 137 against Pakistan in addition to scores of 34 and 74 in the five-match series, was the biggest gainer of all with a nine-place rise to No.7 from 16. Allen's resurgence meant a drop for South Africa's Rilee Rossouw and England captain Jos Buttler by a place each and a three-place fall for Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Indian opener, who is now out of the top 10 at 12th place.

Among Indians, the biggest gainers were the best performers with the bat in the final T20I against Afghanistan in Bengaluru, skipper Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh. Rohit after two ducks in a row, smashed a record 5th T20I century to guide India to a score of 212 from 22/4, which eventually was enough, even though it took a couple of super overs for the hosts to get the result. Alongside Rohit in that miraculous rescue act for India was Rinku Singh, who played another fabulous knock of 69* off just 39 balls as he continues to flourish in the middle-order finisher role.

Rinku rose to the 32nd spot, a monumental rise of 39 spots while Rohit climbed 19 places to the 49th spot. Among other batters, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the Afghan opener moved up to the 19th spot, a rise of two places, Tim Seifert in the 20th spot and Daryl Mitchell with a couple of quick fifties saw his name rise to the 27th spot, a gain of 10 places.

Among bowlers, Tim Southee was the biggest gainer as he moved up to the 11th spot, a colossal rise of 7 places while all-rounder Mitchell Santner moved into the top 10 with a hike of two places and now sits in 9th position. For India, Washington Sundar is in joint 79th position with a rise of 22 places and Mukesh Kumar in joint 83rd place with a rise of eight spots.