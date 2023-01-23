ICC reveals Men's & Women's T20I team of year as Kohli, Suryakumar and Mandhana make cut among other Indians

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICC reveal Men's & Women's T20I teams of 2022

The International Cricket Council on Monday began revealing the winners of ICC 2022 awards. The International Cricket Board first announced the Women's and Men's T20I team of the Year as several big stars made the cut. Among them were India's star players including the likes of Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Smriti Mandhana, among others.

Men's T20I team of the Year

The Men's T20I team of the year features the likes of Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. Buttler is the captain and wicketkeeper of the side.

Image Source : GETTYButtler led England win the T20 World Cup 2022

1. Jos Buttler- Jos Buttler led the England team to their second T20 World title when they defeated Pakistan in the final in Australia. The English captain scored 462 runs in 15 innings in 2022 with a Strike rate of 160.41.

2. Mohammad Rizwan- Pakistan wicket-keeper Rizwan was in brilliant form in 2022. He was the second-highest run-getter in T20Is in 2022, with 996 runs in 25 innings at a Strike rate of 122.96.

3. Virat Kohli- India's Kohli found back his form when he smashed a hundred against Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022. He followed that up with a magical knock vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup.

4. Suryakumar Yadav- India's Suryakumar Yadav achieved great glory in 2022. He was the leading run-getter in 2022, with 1164 runs in 31 innings at a Strike rate of 187.43 to his name. He is the No.1 T20I batter in the world.

5. Glenn Phillips- The Kiwi batter Phillips also had a year to remember as he amassed loads of runs in the middle order. The New Zealand batter scored 716 runs in 19 innings at a 156.33 Strike Rate.

6. Sikandar Raza- Zimbabwe's Raza was the cornerstone of his side in their T20 World Cup campaign. He was the 4th highest run-getter in 2022 and was the second-highest wicket-taker for his country in T20 World Cup. Raza scored 735 runs and took 25 wickets in 2022. He claimed 10 wickets in World Cup.

7. Hardik Pandya- India's Pandya, who is being looked upon as long-term captain in limited overs for the team, had a memorable 2022. He scored 607 runs in 27 matches and scalped 20 wickets.

8. Sam Curran- England's Sam Curran had a brilliant T20 World Cup in 2022. He displayed class with the bowl and was chosen as the Player of the tournament. Curran took 25 wickets in 19 matches and scored 67 runs.

9. Wanindu Hasaranga- Sri Lanka's Hasaranga proved his ability as a decent all-rounder in T20Is. He was clinical with the bowl as he took 34 wickets in 19 games and scored 154 runs with the bat.

10. Haris Rauf- Pakistan's Rauf was breathing fire in the T20 World Cup. He scalped 31 wickets in the year in 23 innings including his 8 scalps in the World Cup.

11. Josh Little- Ireland's Little has also found his name on the list. The left arm claimed a hat trick in the World Cup and took 39 wickets in the complete year in 26 innings.

Women's T20I Team of the year

Image Source : GETTYSmriti Mandhana shined for India in 2022

1. Smriti Mandhana- India's Mandhana had a brilliant year with the bat for India. The Indian scored 594 runs with the bat at a Strike Rate of 133.48, including 5 fifties in 21 innings. She made two fifties in India's Silver medal-winning campaign in Commonwealth Games 2022.

2. Beth Mooney- Australia Mooney was also among the players to watch out for in 2022. She smashed 449 runs in just 14 matches at a Strike rate of 134.43. She helped Australia win Gold in Commonwealth Games.

3. Sophie Devine- New Zealand's Devine is the captain of ICC's T20I Women's team of the year. Devine contributed well both with the bat and the ball. She scored 389 runs and took 13 wickets in the year.

4. Ash Gardner- Another Australian in the list is Gardner. The hard-hitting Aussie is a great player in the middle order. She smashed 216 runs in the year at a Strike Rate of 152.11.

5. Tahlia McGrath- Aussie all-rounder McGrath is chosen at No.5. She made the list on the back of some brilliant knocks. She scored 435 runs and took 13 wickets in the year.

6. Nida Dar- Pakistan's Dar was on song in 2022. She hit 396 runs in 16 matches and took 15 wickets. Her average was 56.57 in the year and struck the ball well.

7. Deepti Sharma- India's Sharma, was crucial for India both with bat and ball. She scored 37 runs and took 29 wickets. She took 13 wickets in the Women's Asia Cup as India lifted the title.

8. Richa Ghosh- India's Ghosh was aggressive with the bat in the death overs and sent the bowlers to the cleaners in 2022. She hit 259 runs at a Strike Rate of over 150 as she stood out for India.

9. Sophie Ecclestone- England's Sophie Ecclestone had a memorable year in T20Is. The No.1 T20I spinner took 19 wickets in 17 T20Is.

10. Inoka Ranaweera- Sri Lanka's Inoka Ranaweera adds variety to the bowling group with her left-arm orthodox spin. She also had a great 2022 as she took 27 wickets in 19 games.

11. Renuka Singh- India's Singh shined for her team in 2022. She took 22 wickets at an average of 23.95 as she impressed many with her pace and swing. Singh was also crucial for India in Commonwealth Games and Asia Cup 2022.

Latest Cricket News