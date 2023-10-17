ICC CWC 2023 points table: South Africa manage to hold on to third spot despite shocking defeat against Dutch

Tuesday, October 17, 2023
     
South Africa suffered a forgettable defeat at the hands of the Netherlands while playing at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. The Proteas were flying high in the tournament but this unforeseen loss has dented their World Cup campaign.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 17, 2023 23:48 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Temba Bavuma gets outfoxed by Roelof van der Merwe of the Netherlands.

South Africa seem to have found a new nemesis in World Cups as the Netherlands got the better of them yet again in the ICC marquee tournament on Tuesday, October 17. Playing at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, the Dutch side led by their captain Scott Edwards caused a huge upset as they defeated the Proteas by 38 runs to throw the tournament wide open.

Though the loss can have a deflating effect on the Proteas, their position on the points table still remains third and can be a motivating factor going ahead in the tournament. The Temba Bavuma-led side had stunningly started its campaign with two consecutive wins over Sri Lanka and Australia but a shocking loss at the hands of the Netherlands has derailed their campaign.

On the other hand, the win has not only boosted the morale of the Dutch players but has also helped them open their account on the points table. The Scott Edwards-led side now has two points to its credit and is above the Lankan Lions on the ladder. The Indian team is still occupying the apex position on the table with three wins in three games and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of 1.821. The Rohit Sharma-led side can consolidate its position if it manages to beat Bangladesh in the forthcoming clash.

Teams Matches played Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate (NRR)
India 3 3 0 0 0 6 1.821
New Zealand 3 3 0 0 0 6 1.604
South Africa 3 2 1 0 0 4 1.385
Pakistan 3 2 1 0 0 4 -0.137
England 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.084
Bangladesh  3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.699
Australia 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.734

 
Netherlands 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.993
Sri Lanka 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.532

 

