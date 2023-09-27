ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: All 10 squads announced for marquee event in India - Check here

Follow us on Image Source : AP/GETTY The 46-day tournament will begin on October 5 in Ahmedabad with defending champions England taking on New Zealand

Teams are set, most of them have arrived in India and just a few days are remaining for the biggest cricket tournament to take off in India. The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is on the heels of getting started in India after 12 long years and injuries aside, it promises to be one of the most watched tournaments for the sport in recent times. With the uncertainty hanging over the 50-over format and more and more players keeping it last on the priority list, this World Cup will see many play it the last time, not just the tournament but the format and hence, the excitement is at its peak.

Most of the teams have had series and tournaments in the last month or so to prepare for the big competition and are now more or less aware of the combination and the balance they will go with in the World Cup. While India go in with the favourites tag being the hosts, they have played like one in the last month or so. However, teams like Australia, Pakistan, England and New Zealand will definitely challenge them for those four spots in the knockouts.

The teams started announcing squads more than a month back, only to finalise the final 15 in the last 2-3 weeks. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, the last two teams remaining to name their final squads, did the needful on Tuesday, September 26 with one day to go before the deadline.

With the warm-up games set to kick off on Friday, September 29 in Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad, here's a look at the squads of all 10 teams:

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.

Reserve: Fareed Malik, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafudin Ashraf

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

Reserve: Jofra Archer

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

Reserve: Kyle Jamieson

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

Reserves: Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Zaman Khan

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

Reserve: Chamika Karunaratne

