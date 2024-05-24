ICC announces star-studded commentary panel for T20 World Cup feat Dinesh Karthik, Steve Smith

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Dinesh Karthik and Steve Smith, the two senior pros at different stages of their playing career are part of a huge 41-member commentary panel for the T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced a star-studded commentary panel for the upcoming men's T20 World Cup scheduled in the Caribbean and the USA with some of the biggest names set to provide their insights into what is going to be a long 55-match tournament. With the usual names Ravi Shastri, Harsha Bhogle, Nasser Hussain, Ian Bishop, Pmmy Mbangwa, Ian Smith, Danny Morrison, Alan Wilkins, Sunil Gavaskar and Ricky Ponting, some new generation stars have also been included, Dinesh Karthik and Steve Smith.

Karthik and Smith are in different junctures of their playing careers but have made their mark as broadcasters in the recent past. Joining them will be a debutant, an American baseball commentator, James O'Brien aka Jomboy, who is likely to give the audience peak into the sporting culture in the US and explain cricket to the local audience cricket in simple way through baseball.

The commentary panel has representation from probably all of the 20 participating nations including Niall O’Brien from Ireland, Athar Ali Khan from Bangladesh, Russel Arnold from Sri Lanka. England have the most representation with as many as seven commentators, India has four while Australia too has six former cricketers representing them. South Africa, New Zealand, West Indies and Pakistan make up the other countries with multiple representations at the box.

The 20-team tournament is set to kick off on June 21. The first round will see teams in four groups of five each trying to seal a spot in the Super 8. Then four teams will fight out in two groups each to finish in the top two to go through to semi-finals and the final.

Commentary panel for T20 World Cup 2024: Ricky Ponting, Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden, Ramiz Raja, Eoin Morgan, Tom Moody, Jomboy, Ravi Shastri, Ian Bishop, Nasser Hussain, Harsha Bhogle, Dale Steyn, Graeme Smith, Michael Atherton, Waqar Younis, Simon Doull, Shaun Pollock, Katey Martin, Dinesh Karthik, Mel Jones, Ebony Rainford-Brent, Lisa Sthalekar, Samuel Badree, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Ian Smith, Natalie Germanos, Carlos Brathwaite, Danny Morrison, Alison Mitchell, Alan Wilkins, Aaron Finch, Brian Murgatroyd, Mike Haysman, Ian Ward, Steve Smith, Athar Ali Khan, Russel Arnold, Niall O’Brien, Kass Naidoo, Daren Ganga and Wasim Akram