'I won't be playing...': David Warner reacts to retirement talks after fifth Ashes Test

Australia opener David Warner has reacted to his retirement talks at the end of the ongoing Ashes series. The left-hander has already confirmed that he will play his last Test match against Pakistan at his home ground in Sydney in January next year. However, his not-so-consistent returns in the Ashes had led to retirement rumours, more so, after former England captain Michael Vaughan stated he heard 'whispers' about Warner's retirement at the end of the fifth Test.

But Warner himself has laughed off the retirement talks on the eve of the fifth Ashes Test confirming that he has no announcement to make. Further, he has reiterated the fact that the Test match against Pakistan will be his last. "No, I don't have an announcement. I won't be playing any further Test cricket after Pakistan. You have my word," Warner said as quoted by cricket.com.au.

As far as his performance is concerned, David Warner has scored 201 runs in eight innings at an average of 25 in the ongoing Ashes series with a highest score of 66. He will be playing his last Ashes Test at the Kennington Oval in London and the southpaw will be keen on bowing out on a high from one of the most talked about rivalry in the history of the sport.

Australia have already retained the Ashes after rain played spoilsport on the last two days of the fourth Test in Manchester. The visitors still have a 2-1 lead and cannot lose the series now. However, they will be chasing their first series win in England since 2001. The hosts, on the other hand, will be hurt after rain robbed them a chance to level the series. The Bazball approach has worked wonders for them so far in the series and there will be no let off in intensity as they will be looking to make it 2-2 in the five-match series.

