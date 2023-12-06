'I was an idiot...': Harry Brook regrets his controversial statement on Indian fans during IPL 2023

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Harry Brook

England's emerging superstar cricketer Harry Brook is set to enter the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction after a forgettable debut season earlier this year. He was snapped up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping amount of INR 13.25 crore but he didn't reap rewards with the bat and eventually the franchise released him. He had scored only 190 runs in 11 matches but had smashed a century in it and soon after that knock, had criticised the Indian fans.

"There are a lot of Indian fans out there who’ll say well done tonight. But they were slagging me off a few days ago. Glad I could shut them up," Brook had said then. However, the cricketer is now regretting his statement calling himself an 'idiot' for reacting to the social media stuff. Moreover, Brook is also not much on Instagram on Twitter and stated that he has decided to ignore all the stuff online in order to concentrate on his game properly.

"I was an idiot and I said that stupid thing in an interview which I regret a little bit. In India, you end up sitting in your hotel room, not much to do so I find myself just scrolling Instagram or Twitter or whatever and come across stuff you just don't want to see. I thought it was the right idea to get off it. I've obviously still got Instagram and Twitter but thankfully I've got someone running it for me," Brook said according to BBC Sport.

The 24-year-old is currently in the Caribbean for the ODI and T20I series against the West Indies. He did well to score 71 runs in the series opener helping England post 325 runs on the board in the losing cause. The second ODI is set to take place on December 6 (Wednesday) as England will look to level the series.

Latest Cricket News