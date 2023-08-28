Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh

India skipper Rohit Sharma is set to lead India in the ODI World Cup for the first time in his career. India got knocked out in the semi-final of T20 World Cup which was also his first ICC event as the captain of India. Though he is at the peak of his powers now, Rohit himself has gone through a lot when it comes to non-selections when he was yet to become an opener. Perhaps, the most shocking omission of his career was not being picked in the 2011 World Cup squad that India eventually won.

Recalling the moment, Rohit Sharma stated that he was extremely sad and wasn't sure of what future holds for him. This is when Yuvraj Singh, Player of the tournament in 2011 World Cup, put a hand around his shoulders and took him for dinner. Rohit also recalled that the left-handed all-rounder suggested him to not give up as he has a lot of years of cricket left in him and he will play in a World Cup in future.

Rohit Sharma is now set to feature in his third 50-over World Cup this year. "I was sad and sitting in my room and didn't know what to do next. I remember Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh) calling me to his room and taking me out for dinner. He explained to me how it feels when you are left out. He told me, 'the best thing is that you have so many years in-front of you. As we play in the World Cup, you take this chance to work hard on your game, skills and make a comeback.

"There is no way that you won't play for India or not get a chance to play in the World Cup," Rohit said while speaking to the PTI. Things turned for good in Rohit's career ever since he became an opener. India won the Champions Trophy in 2013 where he opened the innings for India alongside Shikhar Dhawan and since then has been a revelation in white-ball cricket.

"I went back to the drawing board, worked hard and immediately after the World Cup, I made a comeback and it has been good since then. Since this is me, who has gone through this emotion, no one can tell me that "easier said than done". I have faced exclusion in a World Cup, and I know how it exactly feels," Rohit added.

Latest Cricket News