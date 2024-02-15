'I felt as if some pressure was off my shoulders': Sarfaraz Khan opens up after his first innings for India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sarfaraz Khan.

Sarfaraz Khan has begun to live his dream. Years of hard work and struggle seems to have found a point of success from where he can do what he is living for. Sarfaraz, his father Naushad and his wife Romana Zahoor were emotional to their core with the cricketer getting his debut cap. The Mumbai star had to wait four hours to get to bat on the first day of the India vs England 3rd Test but it was possibly nothing for the time he has waited for an India call-up.

Sarfaraz has spoken his heart out after the end of the day after slamming a 66-ball 62 in his first India appearance. "Coming to the ground for the first time and getting the cap in front of my father. I was six years old when he started my cricket (training). It was my dream to play for the Indian team in front of him," Sarfaraz told the media after the end of the first day in Rajkot.

Sarafaraz also opened on the time when he faced his first few balls in the third session. "I was padded up for almost four hours (in the dressing room). I kept thinking that I have kept so much patience in life and there is no harm in keeping some more. After I went in, I was nervous for the first few balls but I have practiced and worked so hard that everything went well," he added.

'My father dreamt of playing for India': Sarfaraz

Sarfaraz's father also dreamt of playing for India but that could not happen. However, Naushad gave it his all for his two sons - one who recently featured in the U19 World Cup 2024 and made headlines - Musheer Khan, who is younger than Sarfaraz.

"It was my father's dream to play for India but unfortunately it couldn't happen due to some reasons, there wasn't much support from home then. He worked very hard on me and is now doing the same with my brother. It was the proudest moment of my life," he said.

'Miscommunication happens in cricket': Sarfaraz on run-out dismissal

However, his stay ended on 62 after a mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja. The 26-year-old also opened on it. "It is a part of the game. Miscommunication happens in cricket. Sometimes run-out happens, sometimes you get the runs," he said.

"I spoke to Jadeja at lunch time and requested him to talk to me while playing. I like talking while playing. It was my first time. I told him that when I go out to bat, keeps talking to me while playing. He kept talking and supported me a lot while I was batting," Sarfaraz added.