Hyderabad Cricket Association suspends women's team head coach for allegedly consuming alcohol in team bus

Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) directed their senior women's team head coach Vidyuth Jaisimha to refrain from carrying out any cricketing activities after a video of the latter allegedly drinking alcohol in a team bus surfaced online.

The HCA president Jagan Mohan Rao directed the head coach to refrain from carrying out his duties and also ordered a thorough investigation on Friday. In a letter addressed to Jaisimha, the HCA revealed that they received an anonymous email with a video of the head coach drinking alcohol in a team bus. Jagan Mohan Rao added that the final decision will be taken on the outcome of the investigation.

"Please note that an anonymous email has been received by HCA on 15-02-2024 with videos of you carrying and consuming alcohol in the team bus while on your with the Hyderabad State team," Jagan Mohan Rao said in the letter. "Further, the videos were also circulated in various WhatsApp groups and also shown on TV News channels. This is a matter of serious concern and I have asked for a thorough investigation to be done in this matter and a decision will be made based on the outcome of the investigation.

"In the interim, while the investigation is being carried out, I am directing you to refrain from involving yourself in any cricketing activities on behalf of HCA."

Meanwhile, this is the second such incident that occurred in domestic cricket this season. The Saurashtra Cricket Association launched an investigation after liquor bottles were recovered from their U-23 team while travelling from Chandigarh to Rajkot after a CK Nayudu Trophy match last month.