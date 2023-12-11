Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers, Match 5, BBL|13: North Tasmania Cricket Ground, Launceston Pitch Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Nathan Ellis (left) and Moises Henriques (right).

Hobart Hurricanes are all set to host Sydney Sixers in the fifth fixture of the ongoing Big Bash League at the North Tasmania Cricket Ground in Launceston on Monday, December 11.

Hurricanes are yet to play a game in the opening season and hence their fans are expected to throng into the venue in full support. Meanwhile, Sixers are high on confidence after defeating Melbourne Renegades in their campaign opener.

Steven Smith was the star with the bat for Sixers as he scored 61 off 42 balls with the help of seven fours and a maximum. In the bowling department, left-arm seamer Ben Dwarshius impressed with his wicket-taking ability yet again as he picked up a three-wicket haul. He will have to be economical in the games to come as he was guilty of leaking runs at nine per over against Renegades.

On the other hand, all the eyes will be on Ellis as to how he performs in a leadership role having been asked to lead Hurricanes this season.

Hurricanes have plenty of firepower and batting depth in their side. Tim David, Ben McDermott, and Caleb Jewell are some of the names that will be seen in action, whereas the bowling cartel also exudes confidence as it comprises names like Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith, Ellis himself and others.

North Tasmania Cricket Ground, Launceston Pitch Report

The ground has an evenly-paced wicket that rewards the batters. However, the first five overs with the new ball can turn out to be tricky as the pacers are expected to get a decent amount of lateral movement early on.

Hobart Hurricanes squad:



Nathan Ellis (c), Corey Anderson (overseas), Iain Carlisle, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Liam Guthrie, Sam Hain (overseas), Peter Hatzoglou, Sam Heazlett, Caleb Jewell, Chris Jordan (o/s), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Mac Wright

Sydney Sixers squad:



Jackson Bird, Tom Curran, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Todd Murphy, Stephen O’Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, James Vince.

Latest Cricket News