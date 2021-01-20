Heinrich Klaasen to lead South Africa in T20 series against Pakistan

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Heinrich Klaasen.

Right-handed batsman Heinrich Klaasen will captain South Africa in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan beginning February 11 in Lahore. He will lead the national team for the first time.

Klaasen has so far played one Test, 17 ODIs and 13 T20Is for the Proteas.

The strategy forms part of the measures put in place by CSA to ensure that the Test squad, captained by Quinton de Kock, can return to South Africa and satisfy the overseas travel Covid-19 quarantine protocol ahead of that team's three-match, Betway Test Series against Australia, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a statement.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has compelled sporting bodies to find innovative ways of ensuring tours and sporting events take place as planned or with as little disruption to revised plans as possible. We are not exempt from that, and have had to do a bit of outside-of-the-box thinking to ensure that we are fully prepared for a home Test tour against Australia, while having an exciting T20 series to compete in, in Pakistan," CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith said.

"The circumstances we find ourselves in allow the National Selection Panel to cast a wide net and give some of the young and exciting talent that has been in their sights the opportunity of a lifetime in a T20 World Cup year," he added.

South Africa squad: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ryan Rickleton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Pite van Biljon, Glenton Stuurman, Jacques Snyman.

Schedule:

February 11 - 1st T20I, Lahore

February 13 - 2nd T20I, Lahore

February 14 - 3rd T20I, Lahore