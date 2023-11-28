Tuesday, November 28, 2023
     
  5. 'He was brilliant': Pat Cummins lavishes praise on David Warner for his performance in World Cup 2023

Australia won the World Cup for the record-extending sixth time earlier this month beating hosts India in the final in Ahmedabad. Skipper Pat Cummins was lauded for his brace decision while the Aussie captain has lavished praise on opener David Warner.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: November 28, 2023 16:55 IST
Image Source : GETTY David Warner and Pat Cummins

Australia captain Pat Cummins has lauded veteran opening batter David Warner for his exceptional batting performance at the World Cup. The men in yellow won the trophy for the sixth time earlier this month beating India in the final and Warner played a crucial role for them opening the innings.

The left-hander is set to retire from Test cricket in Sydney after the third and final Test against Pakistan in January 2024. Warner was criticised a lot before the World Cup for his poor form but come the mega event, the southpaw stepped up big time for his side amassing 535 runs in 11 innings at a strike-rate of 108.30. 

"It can't hurt, any player is better when they are going in with confidence into games. Thought he was brilliant in this World Cup like he has been in white ball for a long time. He wasn't just playing for himself out there, he'd take the game on, be brave, really put it back on the opposition. Think he's hitting the ball beautifully at the moment," Cummins said while speaking to the reporters in Sydney.

As far as Warner retiring from Tests is concerned, Cummins termed the opener as one of the greats to have played for Australia. "He's a great of our game in all formats. So no doubt that's (farewell plan) part of it. First and foremost you think of the performance side of things when you are picking a side," the Aussie skipper.

Even though Australia will be in action today in the third T20I against India, most of their World Cup winners are resting and will be back on the field next month from December in the first Test against Pakistan in Perth.

