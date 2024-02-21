'He is a stalwart, but not always getting enough credit': AB de Villiers heaps praise on Ravichandran Ashwin

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

South African icon AB de Villiers has heaped praise on Indian stalwart Ravichandran Ashwin for being an "incredible asset" to the Indian team. Ashwin recently got to the milestone of 500 Test wickets, making him just the second Indian after Anil Kumble to achieve the feat. Ashwin has turned the games with his magic in all these years and has been a vital cog of India's success over the years.

De Villiers congratulated Ashwin for his incredible 500-wicket milestone and felt that the veteran spinner does not get enough credit for what he is. "What a fantastic achievement! Congratulations Ash, you are one of the toughest bowlers I have ever played against - an incredible asset for the Indian cricket team with both bat and ball. He's been a stalwart, but not always getting enough credit for what he is and the role he plays in the Indian team. What a legend!" de Villiers said.

He detailed Ashwin's skills and specialities with the ball and also gave a piece of advice to the England batter as to how to tackle him. The one thing that stands out is he's (Ashwin) a tall guy, so he's got natural variation and bounce. He's got subtle changes with his wrist - undercut more and get over the top a little bit more," De Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

"He's also got the carrom ball and the leg-spin - bowls all kinds of deliveries. However, his strength is his accuracy, knowledge of the game and patience. Putting pressure on him is the best way to counter him.

Make him guess the lengths he needs to bowl," de Villiers added.

'Jaiswal an incredible player, will get tested around the world': ABD

The South African star then praised rising sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal for the early steps he has taken in Test cricket. "What an incredible player! Very aggressive batting, and it makes the game look so easy. He's so good on the eye. He's always got the pressure on the bowlers; always looking to pounce.

"As an opening batter, he looks fantastic for the future, and he will be tested in different conditions around the world. But, he has undoubtedly got the ability, talent, skills and the mindset to counter whatever the challenges come his way," he said.

Jaiswal has scored two double centuries in his short career so far and both of them came in the ongoing series against England. He hit 209 in the Visakhapatnam Test in the first innings before smashing an unbeaten 214 in Rajkot in the second innings. The fourth Test between India and England begins on February 23 in Ranchi.