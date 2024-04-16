'He is a captain I want to win games for': RR star heaps praise on Sanju Samson as franchise pays tribute

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson.

Rajasthan Royals posted a tribute video for Sanju Samson on the completion of a 10-year anniversary with the franchise. Samson joined RR in 2013 and has been the mainstay of the team ever since. He was named the skipper in 2021 and is the leading run-scorer of the franchise with close to 3500 runs in the Indian cash-rich league.

The Royals posted a video to pay tribute to their skipper, where star all-rounder Riyan Parag said that Samson is the captain he wants to win games for. "It's been six years with Sanju bhaiyya. He always had the presence of being an actual captain. He was always there. He was always making those decisions on the field, off the field. He was always there in the leadership group. He is a captain I want to win games for. That's the best captain you can have," Parag said in the video.

"Whenever I am feeling down, whenever I wasn't scoring runs, he was always open. He has got a lot of emotions, he wears his emotions on his sleeve," he added.

Meanwhile team's director of cricket and head coach Kumar Sangakkara also praised Samson. He said that Samson has a good 8-9 years for the Royals in future and has been a great servant for RR and the Indian team too. "I think everyone has rooted for him all the time. The more he has played, the more people have seen what a great servant he has been, not just for Rajasthan, but for India as well for the long-term," he said.

"I think is just the start for him in the later part of his career. He is only 29, he has got a good 8-9 years left in him with this franchise. I think it is definitely emotionally and professionally his home," Sangakkara added.

Coming into the clash against KKR, Samson was the third-highest run-scorer and RR's highest in the ongoing season of the tournament. Samson has made 264 runs in six matches at an average of 66 with three fifty-plus scores.