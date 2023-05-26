'He hasn’t lived up to even 1 percent' - Sehwag slams Gujarat Titans' all-rounder ahead of IPL Qualifier 2

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virender Sehwag on Gujarat Titans Dasun Shanaka

Gujarat Titans take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 match of the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) on Friday, May 26. The reigning champions have been impressive throughout the tournament and are tipped favorites to reach finals. The Titans are looking well set with their preferred eleven for the upcoming game but the former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has suggested a big change to their starting XI for Qualifier 2 clash against Mumbai Indians.

Sehwag feels that Hardik Pandya-led GT should drop the star all-rounder Dasun Shanaka from their playing XI. The former Indian opener is not impressed with the Sri Lankan skipper's performances in IPL 2023 and asked GT management to pick uncapped Indian batter Abhinav Manohar when they face Mumbai on Friday. Shanaka struggled while batting at no.4 against Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 as he made only 17 runs despite playing 16 deliveries while chasing a 173-run target.

Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, and David Miller occupy the first three overseas slots as Gujarat Titans have rotated Shanaka, Alzarri Joseph, and Joshua Little in the fourth slot. Sehwag feels that GT should play Oden Smith and Alzarri ahead of Shanaka to fill in the fourth overseas player slot against Mumbai Indians.

“I’m not worried about the bowling too much. But I am worried about Dasun Shanaka, GT can play Odean Smith and Alzarri Joseph for him. Shanaka has been disappointing. We had big hopes for him and he hasn’t lived up to even 1 percent of those expectations. GT should play Manohor instead of Shanaka, as he is a batter who can smash sixes," Virender Sehwag told Cricbuzz on Friday.

Shanaka joined Gujarat Titans as a replacement for injured star Kane Williamson but has featured in only the last three games. The pace all-rounder has scored 26 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 100.00 and hasn't bowled a single delivery in IPL 2023 as Gujarat Titans are well-settled with their bowling options.

