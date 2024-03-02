Saturday, March 02, 2024
     
  5. RCB vs MI: Harmanpreet Kaur misses out, Ellyse Perry returns as Mumbai bowl first in blockbuster WPL clash

Both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians have recorded two wins in their opening three Women's Premier League 2024 matches and enter this clash after suffering maiden defeats in their respective last games.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: March 02, 2024 19:24 IST
Ellyse Perry
Image Source : RCB Ellyse Perry at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, March 9, 2024

After shocking defeats in their last games, both Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore clash in the mega WPL 2024 clash at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. Mumbai Indians won the crucial toss and elected to bowl first but entered the game with their skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and star bowler Shabnim Ismail.

Natalie Sciver-Brunt walked out for a toss again and revealed that both Harmanpreet and Shabnim are yet to recover. Both Harmanpreet and Shabnim missed the previous game against UP Waariorz where MI suffered a heavy seven-wicket loss. 

"We are gonna have a bowl first, typically in this competition so far, it has been easier to chase," Sciver-Brunt said after winning the toss. "No, it’s the same team as the other night and we are hopeful that those with niggles are clear to play the next game. We weren't aggressive in the three departments and that was what the dressing room echoed. Hopefully, we get things right in this game."

Meanwhile, the legendary Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry returned to the playing XI after missing out on the last game due to illness. Both RCB and MI have recorded two wins in their opening three matches in the Women's Premier League 2024 and will boost to the top of the points table with a win in the upcoming ninth game of the season. 

"Only one change, Ellyse Perry is fit and she is back in the team," Smriti said at the toss. "It was a good wicket when we played in the last game and I think it’s going to play well. For us it’s about doing the right and simple things, it’s about playing good cricket and do the right things in all departments. If we do right things, we would be able to defeat anyone."

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana( c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque.

