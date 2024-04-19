Hardik Pandya fined Rs 12 lakh for violating IPL code of conduct after win over Punjab Kings

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hardik Pandya.

Hardik Pandya has been fined Rs 12 lakhs for breaching the IPL code of conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences after Mumbai Indians picked up their third win of the ongoing IPL 2024 season.

Mumbai maintained a slow over-rate during their clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh and hence the Mumbai captain has been penalised for the same.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined Rs 12 lakhs," the BCCI's release read.

More to follow...