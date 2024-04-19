Friday, April 19, 2024
     
Hardik Pandya fined Rs 12 lakh for violating IPL code of conduct after win over Punjab Kings

Hardik Pandya scored 10 runs off six balls against Punjab Kings in the 33rd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season 17. He also conceded 33 runs in his four overs and picked up a solitary wicket.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: April 19, 2024 8:57 IST
Hardik Pandya.
Image Source : PTI Hardik Pandya.

Hardik Pandya has been fined Rs 12 lakhs for breaching the IPL code of conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences after Mumbai Indians picked up their third win of the ongoing IPL 2024 season.

Mumbai maintained a slow over-rate during their clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh and hence the Mumbai captain has been penalised for the same.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined Rs 12 lakhs," the BCCI's release read.

More to follow...

