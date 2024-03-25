Monday, March 25, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. 'Not an issue, 13 games to go': Hardik Pandya confident despite loss in IPL 2024 campaign opener against GT

'Not an issue, 13 games to go': Hardik Pandya confident despite loss in IPL 2024 campaign opener against GT

Hardik Pandya had a game to forget against Gujarat Titans on Sunday (March 24). He leaked 30 runs in three overs at 10 runs per over and failed to finish the game off for Mumbai Indians (MI).

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: March 25, 2024 7:23 IST
Hardik Pandya celebrates a wicket with his MI teammates.
Image Source : PTI Hardik Pandya celebrates a wicket with his MI teammates.

Mumbai Indians' (MI) newly-appointed skipper Hardik Pandya is unfazed despite a six-run defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans (GT) in their IPL 2024 campaign opener on Sunday (March 24).

Chasing 169 runs to win the contest, Mumbai were in the pole position and the favourites to clinch the contest as they needed just 42 runs in the last five overs.

However, Gujarat made a remarkable comeback in the game and restricted Mumbai to just 162 at the end.

"Obviously we back ourselves to chase those 42 runs (in the last five overs) but it was one of those days where we see the score quite less in those last five overs, we lost a bit of momentum there," Pandya said during the post-match presentation.

"It feels good to be back because this is one stadium where you can enjoy and feel the atmosphere quite lively and obviously the crowd was full and they got a good game as well."

Notably, this was MI's 12th consecutive loss in their match of an IPL season since 2013.

Hardik also touched upon an incident that was gradually turning into a point of contention. Interestingly, Tilak Varma refused to run a single on the third ball of the 17th over bowled by Rashid Khan while batting with Tim David.

When the MI skipper was questioned about the incident, he said that Tilak felt it "was a better idea at that point in time" and backed him for making that call.

Related Stories
RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024 pitch report: How will surface at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru play?

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024 pitch report: How will surface at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru play?

GT vs MI: Captain Hardik Pandya tastes defeat against former team on his return to Mumbai Indians

GT vs MI: Captain Hardik Pandya tastes defeat against former team on his return to Mumbai Indians

IPL 2024 Points table: Check where all teams rank after playing one match each, RR on top

IPL 2024 Points table: Check where all teams rank after playing one match each, RR on top

"I think Tilak felt that was a better idea at that point of time. I completely back him. Not an issue, (we have) 13 games to go," said Hardik.

On the other hand, the winning captain Shubman Gill heaped praise on his bowlers for executing their plans wonderfully at the death despite the dew factor coming to haunt them.

"I think the way the boys held their nerves and the way we bowled in the death overs, especially with the dew coming in, I thought it was special.

"With the dew, how the spinners bowled, they made sure we stayed in the game. It was all about putting on the pressure," said Gill.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement