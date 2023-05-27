GT vs MI: Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans shatter multiple records, become 1st team to achieve this feat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gujarat Titans

GT vs MI Qualifier 2: Gujarat Titans thrashed Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2023 as the defending champions walked close to their title defence. Hardik Pandya's side registered a thumping 62-run victory over Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With this win, GT cruised into the finals of the Indian cash-rich league for the second consecutive time and achieved a historic feat.

The Titans have become the first team ever to qualify for IPL finals on two successive occasions in their first two seasons. They were the finalists in their first season in 2022 and won the title after beating Rajasthan Royals. GT have now reached the final in 2023 too. Even five-time winners Mumbai Indians and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings have not been able to reach this consistency in their opening two seasons in 2008 and 2009.

Meanwhile, this was not the only record that Gujarat achieved on their comeback night in Ahmedabad. They became the third team after MI and CSK to reach consecutive finals in IPL. Notably, MI and CSK have reached successive finals but not in their opening two seasons.

GT now also hold the record for the highest score made in an IPL playoff match. The defending champions scored 233/3 in their 20 overs as they surpassed the previous best of 226/6 by Kings XI Punjab in a qualifier match in 2014.

Talking about the match, GT slammed a record 233 runs on the board. Shubman Gill hammered MI bowlers and produced a jaw-dropping knock as he made 129 off 60 balls. In reply, MI were jolted with injury blows to Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green and also lost wickets at regular intervals. Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Cameron Green tried reviving MI's chase but with the asking rate surging big, the batters lost their wickets. Suryakumar Yadav was the highest scorer for MI with 61 runs from 38 balls. GT bowled MI out for 171 in 18.2 overs to set a final clash with Chennai.

GT's Playing XI:

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

MI's Playing XI:

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

