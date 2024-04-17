GT vs DC, IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Gujarat Titans will take on the Delhi Capitals in a crucial match as they will be playing after a week in the 2024 edition of the IPL

Gujarat Titans (GT) after their last-over thrilling win against the Rajasthan Royals, have gotten a sizeable rest for exactly six days, one day more than the regular five-day break which every team gets once because of the readjustment. The Titans went for a safari in Ranthambhore and had a good team bonding week but they will be back to cricket on Wednesday, April 17 at home in Ahmedabad against the Delhi Capitals, who got a few things right along with the result last week against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Capitals will be sweating over David Warner's fitness, who hurt his finger last Friday and even though coach Ricky Ponting was optimistic, it will depend on how the veteran opener has turned up on the match day. Even though the Capitals went with an all-Indian bowling attack, it gave the team the option to go with all overseas batters and Jake Fraser-McGurk in his first opportunity put on an exhibition. Will Delhi give one overseas pacer a chance in place of Shai Hope to give a bit of leeway to the bowlers? There is a room, definitely.

Titans, however, will need more from their batters. Their finishing duo of Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia did get them over the line against the Royals last week but not every game both will be able to do it and the top-order is extremely overdependent on skipper Shubman Gill. They will welcome back David Miller, who missed a few games due to niggle and that will give their middle order a better look.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2024 Match No 32, GT vs DC

Shubman Gill (C), David Warner, Rishabh Pant, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kuldeep Yadav (Vc), Khaleel Ahmed, Mohit Sharma

Probable playing XIIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (C), Matthew Wade (WK), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad/Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande

Delhi Capitals: David Warner/Shai Hope, Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rishabh Pant (C&WK), Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Abishek Porel/Anrich Nortje