Wednesday, January 05, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Bharat Biotech gets 'in principle' approval to conduct of Phase III superiority study & Phase III booster dose study for intranasal COVID vaccine
  • Poor visibility causes delays in flight operation to and from Srinagar airport
  • Singer Sonu Nigam and family test positive for Covid-19
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Glenn Maxwell tests positive for COVID-19

Glenn Maxwell tests positive for COVID-19

Maxwell, who is the captain of Melbourne Stars in the BBL, became the 13th player from the franchise to test positive for the virus.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
Melbourne Published on: January 05, 2022 10:33 IST
Glenn Maxwell of the Melbourne Stars in action during the Men's Big Bash League
Image Source : GETTY

Glenn Maxwell of the Melbourne Stars in action during the Men's Big Bash League 

 

Star Australian player- Glenn Maxwell tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Maxwell is currently playing the Big Bash League 2021-22. 

Maxwell, who is the captain of Melbourne Stars in the BBL, became the 13th player from the franchise to test positive for the virus.

Maxwell's positive test was confirmed on Wednesday morning through a rapid antigen test which he had taken following his side's Melbourne derby against Renegades on Monday, cricket.com.au reported.

He also underwent a PCR test and is currently awaiting its result.

Meanwhile, the spurt in COVID-19 cases in the BBL continues with the Renegades becoming the fifth club to report a positive case.

Three other BBL clubs have reported positive COVID-19 cases, forcing Brisbane Heat to withdraw from their match against the Sydney Sixers on Tuesday.

The BBL organisers are desperately trying to keep the tournament going despite a surge in COVID-19 cases across the league.

- With inputs from PTI

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Year Ender 2021
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News