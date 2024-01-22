Glenn Maxwell hospitalised in 'alcohol-related incident' in Adelaide, CA investigates: Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Glenn Maxwell was hospitalised for a bit and Cricket Australia is investigating the matter

Glenn Maxwell was hospitalised for a bit in Adelaide in an 'alcohol-related incident', which Cricket Australia (CA) is currently investigating. Maxwell, who stepped down as Melbourne Stars captain last week, was in Adelaide following his side being knocked out in the group stage in the ongoing 13th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

As per a Daily Telegraph report, Maxwell was watching 'Six and Out', the band featuring Brett Lee and an ambulance had to be called. Maxwell was in Adelaide for a celebrity gold event after completing his BBL commitments before the incident took place. CA in statement confirmed that it is investigating the matter and requests everyone to stay away from any speculations.

"Cricket Australia is aware of an incident involving Glenn Maxwell in Adelaide at the weekend and is seeking further information," CA in a statement said.

"It is not related to him being replaced in the ODI squad, a decision that was made following the BBL and based on his individual management plan. Maxwell is expected to return for the T20 series. No further comment will be made at this time," the statement added.

Maxwell was one of the two changes in Australia's ODI squad for the West Indies series. While Maxwell was rested, pacer Jhye Richardson was ruled out after he suffered an injury during the BBL. Jake Fraser-McGurk and Xavier Bartlett earned maiden call-ups in the ODI squad for Australia, with Steve Smith set to lead the side.

The three-match series kicks off in Melbourne on Friday, February 2.

Australia's ODI squad against West Indies: Steven Smith (C), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lance Morris, Matt Short, Adam Zampa.