Glenn Maxwell gets injured again! Cricketer ruled out of Melbourne Stars' next clash in BBL

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is injured once again just when he was looking forward to having a great Big Bash League (BBL) season. He has been ruled out of Melbourne Stars' next match of the season against Perth Scorchers after injuring his forearm while batting against the Brisbane Heat in the opening game on December 7 (Thursday).

Maxwell is the captain of Melbourne Stars and this is certainly a blow for the franchise as they will be hoping for their skipper to get fit soon. "Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of Wednesday's clash against the Perth Scorchers after injuring his forearm muscle. Maxwell suffered the injury whilst batting against the Brisbane Heat on Thursday night and will start his rehabilitation immediately," the statement from the official website read.

The captain of the Stars endured a tough day on the field as he conceded 44 runs in just three overs and then could only muster 23 runs off 14 balls with the bat in the massive run-chase of 215 runs. Meanwhile, Melbourne Stars are also fretting over Nathan Coulter-Nile's fitness who sustained a calf injury during the match. He will undergo scans to determine the extent of injury and a call on his availability will be taken only before the clash against the Scorchers.

"Nathan Coulter-Nile will undergo scans this weekend to determine damage to a calf injury suffered whilst bowling against the Brisbane Heat. The club will provide a further update ahead of the clash against the Scorchers on Wednesday," the statement from the Stars further read. Coulter-Nile also had a below-par day with the ball conceding 35 runs in four overs while picking up a wicket. As for the match, the Stars went down meekly to lose by 103 runs as they could only muster 111 runs before getting bundled out in less than 16 overs in the 215-run chase.

