Gerald Coetzee breaks Mayank Yadav's fastest ball of IPL 2024 record, sets new high on speedometer

Mumbai Indians pacer Gerald Coetzee has shattered the record of the fastest ball in the Indian Premier League 2024 as he has set a new benchmark in the speedometer. MI did not had a good time at the Wankhede Stadium on April 1 as they were steamrolled by Rajasthan Royals. The Hardik Pandya's side is still looking for its opening and has registered a hat-trick of losses.

Coetzee did not had a great time either as he was taken to the cleaners by Riyan Parag. The South African pacer was hit seven boundaries and six of those were smashed by Parag. But Coetzee finds himself into the history books as he bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2024 and the second-fastest in the tournament's history.

The 23-year-old Proteas star delivered a thunderbolt at 157.4 at 15.3 overs, which was the winning ball for RR. The delivery was a short one as Riyan looked to hook it and got a top edge that went past the keeper's head and towards the boundary ropes.

Coetzee broke the record recently owned by India's Mayank Yadav. LSG's Mayank sent rocket-like deliveries in his team's clash against Punjab Kings. He bowled the fastest ball of the ongoing edition of the tournament to Shikhar Dhawan.

Mumbai Indians lost the game after making just 125 against Rajasthan. They have suffered their third straight loss of the season and find themselves lingering at the bottom of the points table yet again. They are the only team to have not won a match until now.

As for RR, they have registered a hat-trick of wins. RR defeated Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals earlier and have now got the better of MI too. They are on the top of the points table. RR and Kolkata Knight Riders are the only two unbeaten teams remaining now.