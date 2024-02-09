George Bailey hints at T20 World Cup 2024 spot for new RCB signing

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Royal Challengers Bangalore team at the IPL 2023

The star Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is expected to return to the T20I setup and might earn a T20 World Cup 2024 spot as well. Australia's national selector George Bailey confirmed that the new Royal Challengers Bangalore signing is 'in the mix' for the World Cup 2024 selection on February 9.

The 24-year-old has been a regular part of Australia's both Test and ODI squads but last played the T20Is in November 2022. Green has featured in only eight T20 matches for Australia since making his debut in April 2022 having scored just 139 runs and taken five wickets.

Green also misses Australia's ongoing T20I series against West Indies despite impressive performances in ODIs and Tests lately. With the next T20 World Cup only five months away, the management is looking at finalizing the 15-member squad soon.

When asked about Green's chances of making the World Cup spot, Bailey said that the all-rounder is going into the IPL 2024 and his name is 'firmly in the mix'.

"Yes, very firmly. We know he's going to go to the IPL and getting a big batch of T20 cricket in," Bailey said. "It's a constant conversation with multi-format players, working out the priority at any given time, and making sure they get what they need but he's certainly one whose name I think, as we are finalising that 15 for the World Cup, will be firmly in the mix.

"There's a skill set there that's unbelievable across all three formats. We're really confident that just continuing to expose him he'll get better and better and learn more about his game. But like any player, I don't think it's going to be a straight line - there'll be fluctuations throughout, as there always is. His last two years have been a whirlwind, I imagine, at different times. He's travelled with the team basically non-stop."

Green, who cost INR 17.50 crore to Mumbai Indians, made a sensational debut in the Indian Premier League 2023 by scoring 452 runs at an average of 50.22 and a strike rate of 160.28. He was traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore prior to the player auction in December 2023.