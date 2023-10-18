'Frustrated' David Warner calls for more clarity over decsions involving DRS

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES David Warner.

Australia's veteran opener David Warner was visibly livid with the DRS (Decision Review System) call that brought curtains on his innings in the last World Cup game against Sri Lanka while playing at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, October 16.

Warner was adjudged leg before wicket on the field by umpire Joel Wilson (LBW) against Dilshan Madushanka and immediately challenged the decision by reviewing it. However, much to his dismay the third umpire upheld Wilson's call and gave him out.

The ruling enraged Warner and he had a lot to say while making his way back to the dressing room as the incident unfolded. Speaking to cricket.com.au, Warner opened up on the entire matter and mentioned that there should be clarity on the Hawk-Eye technology and an explanation to go with it once there is a marginal DRS call involved.

"I've never had Hawk-Eye come in and explain to us how the technology actually works, it's just for the TV," the 36-year-old said following Australia's five-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

"If they could come in and explain to us how it works, then sometimes we might (choose) not to refer or to refer."

"At the moment, we seem to be waiting for (ball-tracking) and as a player, you get more frustrated because you think: 'did they line it up, what's the impact points, how many impact points are there before it goes on'.

"In England, the ball bounces and it actually moves once it's bounced, not just off the seam but in the air it can move, so there's just little things that as a player you get frustrated because there's no explanation … but there has to be some accountability," he added.

The 36-year-old Aussie was fortunate to escape a sanction from the ICC (International Cricket Council) over his meltdown following his dismissal.

