From Sachin Tendulkar to Mithali Raj, Wishes pour for Jhulan Goswami from cricket fraternity

ENG-W vs IND-W 3rd ODI: As the sun set down in London, Jhulan Goswami went back to the pavilion for one final time after playing her final game in International Cricket on Saturday. The game gave a befitting farewell to the Indian Legendary bowler as the women in blue clean swept England in the three-match ODI series for the first time ever in their backyard. The day witnessed an emotional outing for the Indian players as well as for the whole cricketing fraternity.

On this occasion, many veteran cricketers poured their wishes to Jhulan for her outstanding career on the 22-yards. From Sachin Tendulkar to Mithali Raj to Lisa Sthalekar, wishes came from around the globe.

Jhulan Goswami has had a 20-year illustrious career. The Chakda Express Goswami holds multiple records in Women's cricket. She is the highest wicket-taker in Women's International Cricket and also in ODI cricket with 355 and 255 wickets, respectively. Goswami has also picked most wickets in Women's World Cups with 43 scalps in her name. She has bowled a record 2270.2 overs in Women's cricket. Goswami made her debut against England in 2002 and now leaves the cricket field after playing against the same opposition in the mecca of cricket. Goswami picked 2 wickets in her 10 overs and was later carried on the shoulders of the Indian players when the match got over.

