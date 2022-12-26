From most runs scored to most wickets taken, Let's look at top performers for India in 2022 across all formats

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Siraj, Iyer, and Chahal

Team India's 2022 season was like a roller coaster ride. While the men in blue fared exceptionally well in the bilateral series, they lagged in the ICC events. In the 40 T20Is played, India managed to win 28 matches in total while there were 10 defeats. In the Test format, India played 7 matches and won four matches, and lost the other three. When it comes to the ODIs, India played 24 matches of which they won 14. India were knocked out of the Asia Cup in the Super 4 stage. In the T20 World Cup, They were eliminated following a 10-wicket defeat against England in the semifinals.

Whether it was Virat Kohli's 71st century after 1020 days or Mohammed Siraj's lethal bowling in the Test, there were moments in the year 2022 which every cricket fan will cherish forever. Here's a look at some of the top performers of the year after combining all the statistics from T20Is, ODIs, and Tests:

Top 5 batters with the most runs or India in 2022 -

Shreyas Iyer: 1609 runs

Suryakumar Yadav: 1424 runs

Rishabh Pant: 1380 runs

Virat Kohli: 1348 runs

Rohit Sharma: 995 runs

Top 5 Indian bowlers with the most wickets in 2022 across all formats:

Yuzvendra Chahal - 44 wickets (32 innings)

Axar Patel - 42 wickets (35 innings)

Mohammed Siraj - 41 wickets (27 innings)

Jasprit Bumrah - 39 wickets (20 innings)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 37 wickets (33 innings)

Most centuries for India in 2022:

Rishabh Pant - 3 centuries

Ravindra Jadeja - 2 centuries

Virat Kohli- 2 centuries

Shubman Gill - 2 centuries

Suryakumar Yadav - 2 centuries

Most 50 plus score for India in 2022 across all formats of cricket

Shreyas Iyer - 15

Virat Kohli - 13

Suryakumar Yadav - 12

Rishabh Pant - 10

KL Rahul - 9

Indian players with the most ducks in 2022 across formats:

Rohit Sharma - 4 (40 innings)

Virat Kohli - 3 (42 innings)

Mohammed Shami - 3 (11 innings)

Rishabh Pant - 3 (43 innings)

Deepak Hooda - 2 (19 innings)

