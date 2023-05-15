Former Zimbabwe cricketer Heath Streak undergoes cancer treatment in South Africa

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Heath Streak

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment for the disease in South Africa. Streak played his last International match in 2005 and also coached IPL sides like Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Lions.

"Heath has cancer and is undergoing treatment under one of the most respected oncologists in South Africa," his family said in a statement. "Heath remains in good spirits and will continue to fight this disease in a similar vein with which he faced his opponents during his playing days on the cricket field. The family hopes that you understand and respect their wish for this to remain a private family matter, and they wish to thank you for your prayers and good wishes," the statement added.

The 49-year-old Streak is one of the most celebrated cricketers in Zimbabwe. He started playing for them in 1993 and featured in 65 Tests and 189 ODIs for the national side. He was also the captain of Zimbabwe in the 2000s when the country's cricket suffered a tough time with players withdrawing from the national side due to poor relations with the cricket board.

In his International career, the all-rounder amassed 4933 runs (1990 in Tests and 2943 in ODIs). Streak also took 455 wickets in total (216 in Test cricket and 239 in the 50-over format). He is the only Zimbabwe bowler to take more than 100 wickets in the longest format and more than 200 scalps in the One day format. Streak stepped down from Zimbabwe's captain role in 2004 and hung his boots in 2005.

After his playing days got over, the Zimbabwe star coached a few cricket sides. He was the bowling coach of IPL sides Kolkata Knight Riders and the now-defunct Gujarat Lions and also of Bangladesh and Somerset. He also served in Zimbabwe's coaching staff in multiple stints. Notably, Streak was banned from cricket in 2021 for eight years following his acceptance of breaching the ICC anti-corruption code, including disclosing inside information and facilitating corrupt approaches.

