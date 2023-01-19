Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke accused of cheating girlfriend Jade Yarbrough; fiery exchange noted

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke accused for cheating girlfriend Jade Yarbrough; fiery exchange noted

Former Australia World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke has been accused of cheating by his girlfriend Jade Yarbrough while fiery exchanges were also noted. Clarke, who retired from Cricket after leading his side to the ODI World Cup glory in 2015 has been embroiled in a new scandal after his current girlfriend Jade accused him of cheating on her with his ex-flame Pip Edwards, sparking a wild late-night fight in a Noosa.

What was the incident?

Sensational footage emerged on Wednesday night of Clarke and Yarbrough embroiled in a fiery exchange over the alleged incident in front of shocked onlookers at a public park.

As Clarke tried to reassure Jade he had not slept with Edwards back on December 17, he swore on his seven-year-old daughter Kelsey Lee's life, pleading, ' I swear on my life.., It's not true. I swear on my daughter's life, on my daughter's life.'

Karl Stefanovic and Clarke clashed while holidaying together with their respective partners, sisters Jasmine and Jade, on Queensland's Sunshine Coast on January 10.

The melee was over Clarke's ex-girlfriend, high profile fashion designer Edwards and recent messages between the pair.

Dramatic footage obtained by the Daily Telegraph shows a shirtless Clarke being screamed at and slapped by his furious girlfriend as others in the group try to defuse the fracas.

ALSO READ I Shubman Gill reveals strategy behind his brilliant knock of double century against New Zealand

What has emerged from videos on site?

In video of the furious exchange between Clarke, Stefanovic and their partners, Jade accuses Clarke of sleeping with Edwards on December 17 and messaging her to say she is the 'love of his life'.

All hell broke loose while the famous mates and their loves were having dinner at a beachside restaurant in Noosa with celebrity accountant mate Anthony Bell.

The video begins with Jade screaming at Clarke before she slaps him in the face and pushes him away after the cricket legend claimed he had not cheated on her.

'I'm wrong? I'm f****ng wrong! You're a f***ing liar. I can see everything. You called her,' Jade screams, apparently referring to messages between Clarke and Edwards.

The incident has once gain seen Michael Clarke take the spotlight for his personal relationship having earlier been in the news for his divorce with Kyly Clarke. The divorce that took place in 2019 saw Clarke pay a compensation fee of Rs 300 crore and was termed as the most expensive divorce in cricket history.

Latest Cricket News