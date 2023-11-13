Footballer Thomas Müller dons Team India jersey, wishes luck ahead of semifinal against New Zealand | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : THOMAS MüLLER/X Footballer Thomas Müller in Team India jersey.

German and Bayern Munich legend Thomas Müller has wished Team India luck ahead of their high-profile World Cup semifinal fixture against New Zealand.

Müller posted a video on the social media platform 'X' while unboxing his personalised 'Bleed Blue' World Cup 2023 jersey and extended his gratitude to Team India. The 34-year-old forward tagged Virat Kohli and captioned the video, "Look at this, @imVkohli | Thank you for the shirt, #TeamIndia! Good luck at the @cricketworldcup

#esmuellert #Cricket."

Watch video:

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team is on a nine-match-long winning streak in the ongoing 50-over spectacle and finished the round-robin stage of the tournament with 18 points following a convincing 160-run win over the Netherlands while playing at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

However, the ultimate test for the Men in Blue still awaits them in the form of the Kiwis. India had to suffer a loss at the hands of the Blackcaps in the semis of the previous edition of the 50-over World Cup in 2019.

In addition to that, India have not won a single knockout fixture against New Zealand in ICC events. Both units have crossed swords with one another in three ICC knockout games (ICC Knockout Trophy 2000, ICC World Cup 2019 semifinal and the summit clash of the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship) and the Kiwis have had the better of Team India on every single occasion.

But the Indian team is heading into the semifinal fixture in Mumbai with a psychological advantage. India defeated New Zealand during the round-robin stage by four wickets while playing at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA) in Dharamsala and hence the win is expected to hold them in high spirits on Wednesday, November 15.

On the other hand, Australia will take on South Africa in the second semifinal of the ongoing event at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, November 16.

