First time in 93 innings! Rohit Sharma finally breaks the jinx in IPL

Mumbai Indians have returned to winning ways after losing their first three matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Moreover, they key players have also returned to form even as the opening duo of Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma have been amongst runs over the last couple of game. The latter has continued to play aggressive cricket upfront scoring 156 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 167.74 and also played a crucial role in MI chasing down 197 runs in just 15.3 overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday (April 11).

He scored a quickfire 38 off just 24 balls with three sixes and as many fours and stitched a 101-run stand with his partner Kishan in just 8.5 overs. Notably, this turned out to be the first century opening partnership in IPL where Rohit is involved. He has been opening in the T20 tournament for almost 10 years and after 93 innings, the former MI captain has managed to stitch a century stand for the first wicket.

This is a startling fact given the fact that Rohit has won the IPL trophy five times for Mumbai Indians and has also amassed 2487 runs as an opener in 93 innings at a strike-rate of 130.75 and an average of 28.26 with 14 half-centuries to his name. He has smashed 255 fours and 105 sixes as well batting at the top of the order and looking at his form this season, the man looks set to add a lot more runs to his tally.

As far as the match is concerned, MI literally blew RCB away with their batting as they chased down 197 runs with 27 balls in hand. Moreover, they continued their strong record at the Wankhede against RCB having last lost to them at the venue back in 2015. Jasprit Bumrah was the star of the game for the five-time champions as he picked up a five-wicket haul for just 21 runs in four overs.